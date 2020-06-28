Man shot and killed on Monroe Street identified

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the person shot and killed on June 23 on Monroe Street.

34-year-old Lee Williams died of a gunshot wound to the head. The medical examiner has ruled his death a homicide.

According to the Spokane Police Department, officers were called to reports of a shooting near Monroe Street and Augusta Avenue on June 23. Two men had been involved in a fight before the shooting, witnesses told police.

When police got to the area, they found Williams dead on the sidewalk. The other man involved was found nearby and cooperated with officers. He was taken into custody and questioned.

It’s not known if he has been charged with a crime.

If you witnessed the shooting, police urge you to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case number 2020-20106218.

