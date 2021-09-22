Man shot and killed in Spokane Valley parking lot identified

SPOKANE, VALLEY, Wash.– The Spokane County Medical Examiner has identified the man who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Investigators say Jackson Purdie, 35, was shot multiple times Saturday morning in the parking lot of a Spokane Valley Ramada hotel.

Callers told police they heard gunshots and screaming coming from the parking lot by the pool.

Police say when they got there, they found Purdie dead. The person who shot them had left the scene, according to officers.

What started as a disagreement quickly escalated and led to the shooting, according to police.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information is encouraged to contact Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference #10124808.

