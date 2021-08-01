Man shot and killed in downtown Spokane; one person in custody

by Kaitlin Knapp

SPOKANE, Wash. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in downtown Spokane. One man is dead and one person is in custody.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday near Sprague and Washington. According to Cpl. Nick Briggs with Spokane Police, officers in the area heard the sound of gunshots outside the busy bars.

When police got to the scene, one man was found shot. First responders tried to save him, but he was pronounced dead.

Police say one person was seen running from the area and officers detained them. At this time, they have not been booked into jail for the deadly shooting.

It is not known if the victim and suspect knew each other or what the motivation was. Briggs says officers patrolling downtown did not notice any commotion in the area and only gunshots were heard.

Several streets surrounding the scene will be closed for several hours as Major Crimes investigates.

Spokane Police are not looking for any other suspects. However, they want any witnesses to come forward if they have information about the shooting.

