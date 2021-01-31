Man shares his experience getting vaccinated at Spokane Arena, calls it an ‘obligation’

SPOKANE, Wash. — More people walked away from the Spokane Arena on Saturday feeling a little more protected from COVID-19.

Stephen Blayney was one of those people. At 69 years old, he jumped at the opportunity to get vaccinated. In fact, Blayney says it’s an obligation to stop the spread of this deadly virus.

“Until we get as many people vaccinated as possible, we’re not going to beat this thing,” said Blayney.

Diane Rosselet also walked out of the Spokane Arena with a smile on her face Saturday, having been administered her first dose. To Rosselet, the vaccination process was a reminder that she isn’t alone; that everyone is fighting this virus together.

Unlike opening day, operations ran smoothly at the Spokane Arena on Saturday. After technical difficulties and traffic delays on Wednesday, CHAS implemented extra precautions to help the flow of people. In an update Friday, the provider said the average time for people getting the vaccine is now around 20-25 minutes.

Blayney confirmed as much, saying it only took him a few minutes to get through the process.

CHAS is no longer taking appointments at this time, but says you can schedule one again beginning 5 p.m. on Monday when they expect to receive more doses.

