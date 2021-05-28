Man sentenced to life in prison for murdering Clarkston mother of 3

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — An Orofino man has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for murdering a Clarkston woman in 2018.

Cole J. Marcell’s sentence came nearly three years to the day after Sarah Warden’s murder.

Warden was a mother of three whose body was found covered in stab wounds. She was believed to have been killed in the Waha area of Nez Perce County, but her body was moved and later found in Lewis County.

Warden was described as a kind-hearted person with a loving soul.

