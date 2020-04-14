Man sentenced to 25 years for killing girlfriend in Emerson Garfield neighborhood

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The 19-year-old who killed his girlfriend before fleeing to Montana last summer was sentenced to 25 years on Monday.

Bryce Thompson accepted a plea deal in March. At the time of his arrest, he admitted to killing 20-year-old Alyssa Dodd. The Medical Examiner said she died from blunt head injuries.

Court documents revealed Thompson told detectives he came up with plans to kill Dodd several days before her death. He said he planned to murder her while she slept and also said he wanted to kill her sister.

After Dodd died, Thompson stole a car and drove it to Montana, where he was arrested. He was extradited to Spokane shortly after.

Thompson will have to serve 20 years before he can begin accruing good time.

