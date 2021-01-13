Man sentenced to 10 years for breaking two-month-old’s arm

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — A man was sentenced to ten years in prison for breaking a two-month-old baby’s arm while intoxicated.

33-year-old Kenneth Reetz was sentenced last week; the Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced that the first four years of his sentence are fixed, and the remaining six are indeterminate.

According to court documents, the baby was in Reetz’s care in April, during which Reetz said he was intoxicated and injured the child, breaking their arm.

Reetz plead guilty to the charge of injury to child.

The court evaluated Reetz as having a high risk to reoffend — including his lengthy criminal history, “poor attitude” about the incident, blaming the incident on alcohol use, history of alcohol abuse, need for treatment and history of violence in relationships, documents say.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.