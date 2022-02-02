Man posing as contractor accused of stealing more than $740K from Benton County

by Will Wixey

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Department of Justice identified a man it said stole more than $740,000 from Benton County.

The DOJ said Ayoola Taiwo Adeoti, 41, sent fraudulent emails to Benton County posing as a contracting company that the county frequently used. The fake emails instructed the county to make payments to the company, which all went directly to Adeoti’s bank account near Atlanta.

Adeoti allegedly stole $740,216.79 from Benton County in November 2019.

“Business email compromise scams, often perpetrated outside of the state, are a recurring problem which illegally siphons funds from our businesses, local governments, and residents throughout Eastern Washington,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref.

Benton County employees soon realized that the emails were fraudulent and contacted law enforcement. Adeoti’s bank account was seized, and $717,201.44 of the stolen funds were returned to the county.

“I commend the Benton County Auditor’s Office for quickly realizing what happened and immediately reaching out to law enforcement,” said Waldref. “Because of their prompt response, our office and the Secret Service have already returned more than 95 percent of the stolen funds to the people of Benton County.”

Adeoti is charged with bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy in connection with a business email compromise scam. If convicted, Adeoti could face up to 20 years in prison for each wire fraud charge, and up to 30 years for each bank fraud charge.

