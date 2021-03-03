Man pleads not guilty to defacing Spokane synagogue

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of vandalizing a Spokane Jewish temple pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday.

Ray Bryant was arrested on February 18 for malicious harassment with hate bias and malicious mischief. Bryant is accused of spray-painting Nazi symbols on Temple Beth Shalom.

Police said he was caught on surveillance cameras committing the crimes at Temple Beth Shalom and recognized by members of the synagogue who said he has harassed them before.

Bryant admitted to police that he did this, and that he placed racist flyers in other parts of town.

