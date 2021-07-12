Man missing in Coeur d’Alene River likely drowned, deputies say, but search continues

by Connor Sarles

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office believes 45-year-old Kevin Walker, the man who went missing on the Coeur d’Alene River on Saturday, has drowned.

The county Sonar and Dive Teams searched the area Walker was last seen, near the Killarney Lake area, for several hours but could not find him.

Marine deputies are still searching the river and will be interviewing any witnesses.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 446-1300.

