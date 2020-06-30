Man missing from Fernan Saddle area found alive in ravine

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — A man missing from the Fernan Saddle area has been found alive, but stuck in the ravine.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Joel Brown was located by volunteer search and rescue crews Tuesday afternoon.

Brown was reported missing on Sunday night. His vehicle had been seen on FSR 499 near Fernan Saddle Friday, but he was reported missing after he did not show up for work on Saturday.

Crews began searching for him Sunday, but had to postpone the search due to storms and the threat of lightening strikes in the mountains.

Rescue teams are now working to safely get Brown out of the ravine. The public is asked to avoid the area while crews conduct the rescue.

