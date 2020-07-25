Man living in parents’ basement arrested for hitting his mother during an argument

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies and SWAT Team members arrested a man on Saturday who they say pushed and hit his mother during an argument.

Deputies responded to the house on E. Broadway for reports of a woman screaming around 10 a.m. Men were also heard yelling in the background.

According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, 28-year-old Mason Day pushed and hit his mom during an argument, prompting his dad to intervene with a knife.

Day was reportedly living in his parents’ basement and has been known to carry knives and swords. He has a history of violence, deputies said.

Hostage negotiators were able to talk Day into peacefully surrendering around 1:30 p.m. He was arrested for 4th degree assault domestic violence.

Broadway is currently closed between Walnut and Dartmouth, but should reopen momentarily.

