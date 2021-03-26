Man killed in three-car semi crash on SR 17 near Warden, two others injured

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A Warden man was killed in a semi crash on State Route 17 between Moses Lake and Warden Friday morning.

Around 4:45 a.m., 57-year-old Froylan D. Valdivia was driving northbound on SR 17 when he slowed to make a left turn and was struck by Abel Juarez Avila, 30, who was driving behind him. The crash forced Valdivia into the southbound lane, where a third car, driven by 26-year-old Arturo R. Fernandez, was then hit.

According to WSP, Valdivia did not have his headlights on at the time of the crash.

Valdivia died at the scene. The two other drivers were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

BREAKING: A fatal crash on SR 17 between Moses Lake and Warden has closed the highway at RD 5 SE. #4NewsNow https://t.co/z5KF10XqrV — Derek Deis (@DerekKXLY) March 26, 2021

State Route 17 was closed at Road 5 southeast for several hours but has since reopened.

Cleared: ***SCENE HAS BEEN CLEARED AND HIGHWAY IS REOPENED***

Previous message: SR 17 is closed at the junction with SR 262, 11 miles south of Moses Lake, and at the junction with Road 3.5 SE, due to a serious collision. Detour is available in both directions via Road 5 SE a… — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) March 26, 2021

