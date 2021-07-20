Man killed in three-car crash on Idaho State Highway 200 near Hope
BONNER CO., Idaho — A man was killed in a three-car crash on Idaho State Highway 200 near Hope Monday afternoon.
According to Idaho State Police, 64-year-old Robert Eagle was driving east on the highway around 12:30 p.m. when he veered into the oncoming lane and collided with two other cars.
ISP said Eagle was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The highway was blocked for three hours while police responded.
