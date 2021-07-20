Man killed in three-car crash on Idaho State Highway 200 near Hope

by Olivia Roberts

BONNER CO., Idaho — A man was killed in a three-car crash on Idaho State Highway 200 near Hope Monday afternoon.

According to Idaho State Police, 64-year-old Robert Eagle was driving east on the highway around 12:30 p.m. when he veered into the oncoming lane and collided with two other cars.

The Idaho State Police are responding to a crash on US200 at milepost 46, Pringle Park. The road is is currently blocked due to the crash. @ISPRCCN pic.twitter.com/Y8i4KX50YZ — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) July 19, 2021

ISP said Eagle was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The highway was blocked for three hours while police responded.

