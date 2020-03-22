Man killed in Okanogan County, suspect arrested

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

TONASKET, Wash. — Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man who they say killed a 57-year-old man Saturday night.

On Saturday at about 5:39 p.m., Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputies and Lifeline ambulance responded to 319 S Whitcomb Ave in Tonasket, Washington for a report of a 57-year-old man who had been assaulted and was covered in blood. The man was found dead when first responders arrived.

Officials were able to locate the suspect, 34-year-old Antonio Mateo, near Loomis. Mateo was arrested and booked into the Okanogan County Jail for First Degree Murder.

Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and the Washington State Patrol Crime Laboratory are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call (509)422-7232 and request to speak with Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office Detectives.

