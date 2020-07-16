Man killed in motorcycle crash near Lewiston

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

LEWISTON, Idaho — A 62-year-old man died when he lost control of his motorcycle near Lewiston.

Frank Beidler was driving his 2005 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on US12 when he crossed over the center lane at milepost 13.5 and lost control of the bike, Idaho State Police said.

Beidler was ejected from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet, ISP said, and died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

