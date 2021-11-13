Man killed in head-on crash near Deer Park

DEER PARK, Wash.– The Washington State Patrol says a head-on crash early Saturday morning killed a man and sent a woman to the hospital.

Troopers say the crash happened at about 3 a.m. on US 395 near milepost 179.

Investigators say the man was driving southbound and the woman was heading north on the road. The two cars crashed into each other near the centerline, troopers said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital.

Troopers say it is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

