Man killed in East Central shooting, no suspects identified

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was shot outside of an East Central home Sunday morning and later passed away from injuries.

The Spokane Police Department said the shooting happened near Madelia St and 1st Ave around 6 a.m.

Officers found the victim, who said he had been shot next to his car. Medics took the man to the hospital where he passed away.

No suspects have been identified, but Major Crimes has taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #2020-20221878.

