Man killed in crash on Highway 95 in Hayden

by Olivia Roberts

HAYDEN, Idah0 — A 50-year-old man was killed in a crash on Highway 95 at Lancaster Rd just after 4:15 p.m. Monday.

According to Idaho State Police, the man was driving a small SUV southbound on the highway when he crashed into a traffic control post at the intersection.

The man died at the scene.

Traffic was partially blocked on US 95 while crews responded to the crash.

Idaho State Police is investigating.

