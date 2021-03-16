Man killed in crash in E. Spokane, Major Crimes investigating

Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man was killed in a single-car crash in East Spokane Tuesday morning.

According to Spokane Police, the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on N. Napa St. between E. Trent Ave. and E. Main Ave.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person found inside the car was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

#BREAKING: Spokane Police say a man has been killed in a single-car crash in E Spokane. Another person was was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. N Napa St between Trent and Main will be closed for several hours. @kxly4news — Olivia Roberts (@OliviaKXLY) March 16, 2021

Major Crimes investigators are on scene. The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

N. Napa St. between Trent and Main will be closed for several hours. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

