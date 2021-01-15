Man killed in Coeur d’Alene duplex fire

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Coeur d'Alene Fire

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — A man was killed in a house fire on the southeast side of Coeur d’Alene late Thursday night.

Multiple agencies responded to the converted duplex, where they found the man had already passed.

A woman who was also inside the house was able to evacuate without any injuries.

The fire department said no working smoke alarms were found in the house and a generator was found in the garage supplying power due to the windstorm.

