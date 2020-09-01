Man killed in shooting near 13th Avenue and South Park Road, suspect detained

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A man was shot and killed during an argument near 13th Avenue and South Park Road.

Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies are currently on-scene, and Major Crimes detectives are on the way. According to deputies, two men got into an argument, and then one shot and killed the other.

The alleged shooter then called police, and has since been taken into custody for questioning.

Several witnesses were at the scene, as well, and are also being questioned by police.

BREAKING: Spokane Sheriff’s deputies responding to a shooting at 2000 S. Park Rd.

2 men got into an argument, one shot the other. Deputy can not confirm condition of the victim right now, should be getting an update soon. #4newsnow pic.twitter.com/qsO0dxJ3Mf — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) September 1, 2020

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.