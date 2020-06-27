Man involved in Rathdrum helicopter crash dies

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SEATTLE, Wash. — One of the men involved in a helicopter crash near Rathdrum has died, according to a spokesperson with Harborview Medical Center.

Jim Charbonneau, 78, died at Harborview from injuries sustained in the crash. The other man involved, 42-year-old Jay Schrank, remains in critical condition.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash Tuesday afternoon near Highway 41 and Wyoming Avenue.

Officials say the FAA will be apart of the investigation.

