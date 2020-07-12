Man injured, sent to hospital after possible drive-by shooting, police say

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are on the scene of a possible shooting near Sprague and Stone.

According to authorities, a man was injured during a possible drive-by shooting. He walked to a nearby house and asked for help and police were called.

The man suffered what looks like a gunshot wound to the chest near his shoulder, according to a police sergeant. The injury was determined to be non-life threatening, and the man was sent to the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, talking to witnesses and looking through any possible surveillance video. Major Crimes detectives are also en route to assist.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.