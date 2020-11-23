Man injured in shooting near Moses Lake, police searching for shooter

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

Creative Commons

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man was injured in a shooting north of Moses Lake Sunday night.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Stratford Rd. near Harris Rd. around 3:30 p.m. A caller reported that a car had been shot up in the area.

Deputies and Moses Lake police officers searched the area and found no cars or people at the scene.

Not long after, deputies say a man arrived at Samaritan Healthcare’s Emergency Department with a gunshot wound. He was treated and later flown to an out of area hospital.

Stratford Rd. closed at Harris Rd. while crews investigated. It has since reopened.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call MACC at 509-762-1160 or send an anonymous email to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.