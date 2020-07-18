Man injured in shooting involving Idaho deputies and tribal police officer, ISP investigating

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

IDAHO CO., Idaho — Idaho State Police is investigating an early morning shooting that involved sheriff’s deputies and tribal police and put one man in the hospital.

According to a release, a deputy with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a driver on U.S. Highway 12 in Idaho County shortly before 3 a.m. for an apparent equipment violation.

The driver initially stopped, but then sped off, leading two Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase. A deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office and an officer with the Nez Perce Tribal Police joined to help.

Roughly an hour later, the driver stopped near Ferdinand in Idaho County. Shots were fired, the release said, and the man was taken to the hospital with injuries. No one else was injured.

ISP has since taken over the investigation, with help from the FBI.

