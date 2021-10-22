Man injured in Post Falls gas station shooting

by Erin Robinson

POST FALLS, Idaho — A man was shot and injured at the Maverick gas station in Post Falls Thursday evening.

Police received multiple reports of the shooting around 6:45 p.m.

Responding officers found the man with a gunshot wound, as well as two vehicles with bullet holes. They applied a tourniquet to the man and he was then taken to Kootenai Health for emergency treatment.

He is still alive as of Friday morning.

Police said another man found at the scene was identified as the shooter. They have not identified the man and have not said if charges have been filed against him.

Authorities said there is no active safety risk to the public, but anyone who witnessed the shooting should send information to detectives@postfallspolice.com.

