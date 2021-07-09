Man injured in reported east Spokane shooting

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are responding to reports of a shooting that happened on Thursday night where a man was injured.

Spokane Police said the man was found with a possible gunshot wound to the head, but it is reported to be a non-life threatening injury. The man was walking, talking and transported to the hospital.

Even though police were called to 2300 E. Pacific, they said the shooting happened at another location and the man was found at a friend’s house at the address.

Police are looking for shell casings and there is no information on a suspect.

This is a developing story.

