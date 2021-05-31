Man in stolen car leads Idaho State Police troopers on high-speed chase

Rylee Fitzgerald by Rylee Fitzgerald

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man driving a stolen vehicle hit a patrol car during a high speed chase on I-90 Sunday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, Idaho State Police Troopers responded to a call about a gray Hyundai SUV driving erratically and trying to pass vehicles between lanes on I-90.

The description of the vehicle matched that of a car reported stolen in Spokane. When a trooper pulled behind the suspect vehicle and began giving commands, the driver accelerated and drove back onto I-90, reaching speeds of 110 mph.

As troopers followed the vehicle, the driver hit his brakes causing the trooper to swerve to avoid a collision. The driver then collided with the trooper’s vehicle.

The chase continued to Highway 95, where the driver collided with two more vehicles. The collisions caused minor damages, but no injuries.

Spike strips were successful in stopping the vehicle near Garwood Road. When the driver got out of the vehicle, troopers could see him holding a hatchet.

A Kootenai County deputy tased him, and he was taken into custody.

After an investigation, troopers were able to identify the driver as Jonathon D. Lewis, a Spokane resident. They found evidence that Lewis was under the influence of drugs during the chase and he was booked into Kootenai County Jail under charges for DUI, eluding, two counts of assault or battery of an officer, providing false information to officers and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had a fugitive warrant.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.