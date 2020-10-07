Man in critical condition after allegedly jumping in, out of traffic near Second and Thor

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are investigating a major incident near Thor and Second Avenue.

Witnesses tell 4 News Now that a man was running in and out of traffic before being held by some bystanders until police arrived. As he was being taken into custody, he suffered some medical problems.

BREAKING: Spokane Police investigating major incident near Thor and 2nd. Witnesses say a man was running in and out of traffic, citizens detained him until police arrived, he suffered medical problems once in custody and is in the hospital in critical condition. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/rpyeNlBAGs — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) October 7, 2020

The man is currently in the hospital in critical condition.

Since the medical problems happened in police custody, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office will shadow the investigation.

