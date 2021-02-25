Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries in Spokane Valley shooting

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators are still trying to find the person responsible for a shooting at a Spokane Valley home that sent one man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Wednesday.

Spokane Valley deputies were called to the home, which the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office described as being well-known to deputies, in the 11300 block of E. 7th Avenue at around 6 p.m.

Once there, deputies provided first aid to the man, who had multiple gunshot wounds, until medics could arrive. The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and his condition remains unknown.

The suspect (or suspects) were gone by the time deputies arrived and have not yet been identified. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office does not believe the shooting was random, or that there’s an ongoing threat to community members at this time.

Major Crimes Detectives have taken over the investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233 and reference #10023396.

