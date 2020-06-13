Man hospitalized in early morning shooting near Division, police searching for suspects

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to a shooting near Division that sent one man to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Police said an employee at a nearby restaurant called to report hearing gunshots and seeing a large group of people fleeing the area.

Police responded to the area between 3rd and 4th, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper abdomen.

Police said he was “less than cooperative” and didn’t want to provide information to officers.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

At this time, police haven’t made any arrests, but they don’t think the shooting was random.

