Man hit by car, killed in Spokane Valley

by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was hit by a car and killed in Spokane Valley Tuesday morning.

According to the Spokane Valley Police Department, deputies got a call just before 8 a.m. that a man was seen lying on the street near S Evergreen Rd and E 4th Ave.

When emergency crews arrived, they determined the man had been hit by a car and killed.

BREAKING: Reports of a fatal hit and run near Bolivar and 4th in Spokane Valley have been confirmed. 1 man was hit and killed. Spokane Valley Police and investigators are on scene. Traffic is blocked on 4th. This is an ongoing investigation with more to come.@kxly4news pic.twitter.com/5tWhzf2257 — Aodhan Brown (@_ab_photojourn) February 15, 2022

SVPD said early information from its ongoing investigation suggested the crash was possibly a hit and run.

E 4th Ave was blocked while investigators were on scene.

People living in the area are asked to watch their surveillance video for anything that may give investigators more details about what happened.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.