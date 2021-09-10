Man hit by car in downtown Spokane, dies from injuries at hospital

by Erin Robinson

Police Lights Police Lights

SPOKANE, Wash. — A pedestrian died from injuries he suffered when he was hit by a car in downtown Spokane Friday morning.

Police said the man was hit near the intersection of W. Pacific Avenue and S. Browne Street. He was struck in the middle of the road and was found lying there by police.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with officers throughout the investigation. A release from SPD said there are no signs of criminality at this point and no charges have been filed against the driver.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.