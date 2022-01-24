Man hit and killed by car while walking on SR 97 near Tonasket

by Olivia Roberts

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — A man walking on SR 97 was hit and killed south of Tonasket Sunday night.

Washington State Patrol said Douglas K. Sanders, 43, was walking along the highway heading south when we went into the road. A car traveling south hit him.

Sanders died at the scene.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The driver has not been charged.

