Man hit and killed by car on Highway 95 in Lapwai

by Olivia Roberts

LAPWAI, Idaho — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on Highway 95 Thursday night.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened around 8 p.m. near Birch Ave.

The driver was heading south on the highway when she hit a 69-year-old man who was walking in the road.

The man died at the scene.

The road was blocked for several hours in both directions as emergency crews responded.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing.

