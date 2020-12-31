Man has cancerous wound removed after six years thanks to UGM Free Clinic

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

PC: Union Gospel Mission

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who spent six years living with a cancerous wound on his neck finally was able to have it removed, thanks to the Union Gospel Mission’s Free Clinic.

Robert O’Day, 54, had traveled to several different states, but hadn’t been able to find help removing his wound without medical insurance. That is, until he met UGM’s Clinic Coordinator Annie Crain.

According to UGM, Crain met O’Day in the lunch line and told O’Day about the free clinic, which he ended up visiting.

One of the clinic’s volunteer medical providers biopsied the wound and referred O’Day to CHAS for health insurance purposes. The cancer had spread, UGM said in a release, and the surgery was extensive, but they were able to remove the wound. O’Day had 400 stitches removed on Wednesday, and now plans to travel back to Colorado.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.