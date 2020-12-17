Stevens County man arrested for mom’s murder

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

CHEWELAH, Wash. — A man was arrested and charged with first degree murder after deputies found in a home with his dead mother.

Stevens County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a welfare check near Jenkins and Victoria in Chewelah, looking for 51-year-old Kimberly Richmond. The Sheriff’s Office says Kimberly’s coworkers called police after she did not show up for work or answer her phone.

Deputies arrived and were let in by 21-year-old Benjamin Richmond, where they soon discovered Kimberly’s body.

Benjamin was immediately arrested, and the Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the case as a homicide with the Chewelah Police Department.

Benjamin has been booked into the Stevens County Jail for first-degree murder.

