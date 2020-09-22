Man found guilty of second-degree murder in stabbing death of Spokane Valley woman

SPOKANE, Wash. — A local man has been convicted of stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death outside of her Spokane Valley home in 2017.

On Monday, a jury found David Campbell guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Jamie Bradshaw. He was also convicted of possession of a controlled substance.

Court documents show Campbell and Bradshaw shared a young child together and had a previous relationship.

Prior to this incident, Campbell had a criminal history. He was arrested in 2010 after shattering the windows of two cars outside of Bradshaw’s home. The incident prompted her to file a restraining order against him, which expired in 2011.

Campbell was also arrested for third-degree assault in 2016 for attempting to stab a person with a combat knife.

He will be back in court for his sentencing on November 5.

