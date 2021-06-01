Man found dead at SMaRT Recycling Center identified

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man found dead at the SMaRT Recycling Center late Thursday morning has been identified.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner identified him as 28-year-old David Stafanovic. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Authorities say the body was found unattended at the dump site on Geiger Boulevard, likely brought in on a truck or trailer.

