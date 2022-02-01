Man found dead at homeless encampment near I-90

COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash.– A man was found dead at ‘Camp Hope’ over the weekend.

The Spokane Fire Department said it got a call about a possible death Sunday at East Second and South Ray, where there are currently people without homes camping out.

When crews got to the scene they said they were directed to a man in his 50s who had died. The fire department said he was “beyond resuscitative efforts.” Jewels Helping Hands and Spokane City Council member Karen Stratton said the man’s name was Jeff.

During a briefing session on Monday afternoon, Stratton asked council members for a moment of silence for Jeff and his family.

The Spokane Police Department said the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and be the one to officially identify the man. Spokane Police said the examiner’s findings will determine what the department’s next investigative steps will be– if any.

RELATED: WSDOT East decides to not remove homeless encampment near I-90

PREVIOUS: ‘I’d rather die’: Some people without homes chose not to go to the warming center

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.