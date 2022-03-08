Man forced his way into ex-girlfriend’s Liberty Lake home, was shot by a deputy

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash – What started as a domestic violence call in Liberty Lake Monday night ended with a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy shooting a man who allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Around 10 pm Monday, a woman called police to say her ex-boyfriend that she hadn’t seen in years showed up at her home unannounced and forced his way in.

Liberty Lake Police responded to the home on North Malvern road and said they heard a gun fired inside the home. The call quickly escalated into a hostage situation.

The Spokane County SWAT team arrived to help and the woman was able to escape through a window, but her teenage son was still inside.

Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis says at some point, the suspect came out of the house and a deputy shot him. The sheriff’s office did not say what caused the deputy to believe he needed to fire his weapon.

The man was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition, but has likely been upgraded to serious condition now.

The sheriff’s office says it has dealt with this suspect in the past.

The woman and the teenager were not hurt in the incident.