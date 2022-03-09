Man facing gun, drug related charges released from jail and arrested again 4 days later

SPOKANE, Wash.– A man who had only been out of jail for four days was arrested again.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said Phillip Motyka Jr., 55, was first arrested on Feb. 25. Investigators said he was found in a hotel room bathtub with guns, drugs paraphernalia and cash. Since Motyka is a multi-time convicted felon, he’s not allowed to have guns.

Deputies said Motyka was read his rights and did not want to answer questions.

Investigators got a search warrant for his hotel room and car. They said they found two handguns, about a pound of methamphetamine, half a pound of heroin, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills and thousands of dollars in cash during their search.

Motyka was taken to the Spokane County Jail and booked for two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

His bond was set at $15,000. He posted it and was released on Feb. 28.

Then on March 4, Spokane police officers contacted Motyka for something unrelated. However, they found out he illegally had guns. He was taken to the Spokane County Jail and booked for first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Motyka is still in jail and has his bond set at t $100,000, which the sheriff’s office said covers both of his arrests.

