Man facing kidnapping charges out of Spokane arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas

by Will Wixey

SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. Marshals recently arrested a man wanted for multiple felony charges in Spokane.

In April 2021, 32-year-old Warren J. Pittman impersonated a police officer and kidnapped a woman at a North Spokane gas station, investigators said. Pittman told the woman he was an undercover cop and revealed a pistol in his waistband. The victim told deputies she quickly realized Pittman was not a cop and feared she could be killed.

Spokane Valley Deputies reported Pittman also had two semiautomatic handguns. Deputies found and booked Pittman into Spokane County Jail for 2nd-degree kidnapping and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. The courts set Pittman’s bond at $10,000, which he posted and was released two days later.

The Spokane Regional Safe Streets Task Force later re-contacted the victim, where she said Pittman had sexually assaulted her. After the woman gave a more detailed account of the crime, SRSSTF investigators later charged Pittman with 1st-degree robbery, rape, and criminal impersonation, along with taking a motor vehicle without permission and malicious mischief.

Investigators said they contacted Pittman about a search warrant for his vehicle, but he said he was out of state. After SRSSTF Investigators verified Pittman had crossed the U.S. border and entered Mexico, they issued a warrant with nationwide extradition.

On Jan. 21, the U.S. Marshals Service found and arrested Pittman in Texas near the U.S./Mexico border. He remains in custody pending extradition back to Spokane County to face his charges.

