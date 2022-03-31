Man dies while solo climbing in the Enchantments

by Erin Robinson

LEAVENWORTH, Wash. – A 66-year-old Western Washington man died while solo climbing in the Enchantments.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said Richard Thurmer fell several hundred feet while climbing on Dragontail Peak, southwest of Leavenworth.

Thurmer’s wife called 911 on Monday concerned because she had not heard from him in 24 hours. She said he was an experienced climber and it was unlike him to not check-in.

A search crew was dispatched to Dragontail Peak on Wednesday after Thurmer did not return home on Tuesday, as expected.

A helicopter and two-person ground team from Chelan County Montain Rescue responded and found Thurmer’s body in the snow at the base of the “Triple Couloir.”

The helicopter could not land because of winds, but the ground team was able to get to the area and confirm it was Thurmer.

The helicopter returned to the scene Thursday morning and was able to recover Thurmer’s body.

