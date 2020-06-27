Man dies while rescuing wife and child from Spokane River, deputies say

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says a man died Friday when he jumped into the Spokane River to save his wife and child, whose kayak had capsized.

Deputies responded to reports of a possible drowning near Corbin Park shortly before 6 p.m. Once there, they learned a 35-year-old man had jumped in the water to rescue his wife and child.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both the wife and child made it to shore safely, and believed the man had, as well. It took several moments of searching before they realized he might still be in the water.

Dive team members with the KCSO and the Marine Division searched for roughly an hour before finding the man. He was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it’s not known whether or not alcohol played a factor.

