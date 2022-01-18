Man dies from injuries sustained in crash with moose

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. – A Ritzville man has died from injuries he suffered when his car collided with a moose.

The crash happened Wednesday on I-90 west of Spokane.

Scott J. Brodie, 62, was driving westbound when the moose walked onto the interstate from the north. Brodie’s car struck the moose in the left lane and stopped on the left shoulder.

Brodie was taken to the hospital for treatment, but passed away Saturday.

A 60-year-old woman who was also in the car suffered minor injuries.

