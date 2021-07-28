Man dies while driving in Coeur d’Alene, crashes into garage

by Connor Sarles

Police Lights Police Lights

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — A man was driving near downtown Coeur d’Alene Saturday when authorities said he suffered a medical event and died, crashing his car into a garage.

Police say 74-year-old Kerry Speight was driving down the alley between Wallace Avenue and Garden Avenue near Third Street, when he suffered a medical event and crashed into a closed garage door. Idaho State Police clarified that Speight’s death was not caused by the crash.

Police are still investigating the crash and have notified Speight’s family.

