Man dead in fatal crash near Pasco

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

A man died Saturday when his car left the road and rolled into a median.

Manuel Valenzuela, 21, was driving southbound on SR 395, north of Pasco, when his car rolled into the median.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

