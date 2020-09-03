Man convicted of 1996 bombings re-sentenced to 58 years in prison

4 News Now Staff by 4 News Now Staff

SPOKANE, Wash. — Verne Merrell, one of four domestic terrorists convicted in 1996 for two bombings and bank robberies, was re-sentenced Wednesday to 58 years.

Merrell and three other conspirators—Robert Berry, Brian Ratigan and Charles Barbee—bombed the Spokesman-Review Office, bombed a Planned Parenthood clinic and robbed two banks.

U.S. District Court Judge Fremming Nielsen gave the sentence, totaling up to 697 months.

Court documents show that Merrell also wrote the judge a handwritten letter, in which he said he “never intended to injure anyone” with his bombings and robberies.

“And if it were possible for me to go back through time and slap some sense into the stupid-fool[sic] who I was in 1996, I would do so in a heartbeat,” wrote Merrell. “And that man of 1996 no longer exists.”

Other conspirators faced or will be facing re-sentencing hearings—Berry was re-sentenced earlier in the year, Ratigan was released in June, and Barbee will be re-sentenced in late September.

